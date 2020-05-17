Prime Minister's Questions: July 15 round-up

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ed Davey Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrat Party & MP for Kingston & Surbiton
PM defends stop and search
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:24Published
Lib Dems' Ed Davey on Dominic Cummings
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:49Published
Brexit briefing: 228 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras
Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:06Published
Johnson and Starmer clash over furlough scheme
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:36Published
Starmer tells Boris Johnson to punish BA for rehiring 30,000 staff on worse pay and conditionsAirline's 'actions cannot be allowed to stand without consequences on landing slots' Labour leader says
Independent
Dave Prentis: Leader of Unison to stand down after 20 yearsDave Prentis hailed for 'outstanding leadership' by Keir Starmer
Independent
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
PM insists NHS is prepared for second coronavirus wave
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:17Published
Boris Johnson accused of lacking compassion for coronavirus victims after making 'Calvin Klein briefs' jokeBoris Johnson has been accused of lacking compassion for Covid-19 victims, after cracking a gag about "Calvin Klein briefs" when questioned in the Commons.
Independent
Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom
Queen was not informed in advance about Australian PM’s ’75 sacking, show lettersSYDNEY: Queen Elizabeth II was not informed in advance about the 1975 dismissal of Australia’s prime minister by her representative in country, letters kept..
WorldNews
'Inherent sexism' and 'snobbishness' in government's lockdown lifting, Labour business spokeswoman saysExclusive: Lucy Powell urges more financial support to stop Britain's high streets ending up as 'ghost towns'
Independent
Labour MP Dawn Butler forced to close constituency office after 'drastic escalation' in threatsMs Butler has been outspoken on issues such as Black Lives Matter
Independent
Liberal Democrats (UK) Liberal political party in the United Kingdom
Almost 2,500 children admitted to hospital with malnutrition this year as cases double in EnglandLiberal Democrat MP who obtained data says figures show need for 'system of social security that helps everyone and makes sure no one goes hungry'
Independent
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources