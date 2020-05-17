Global  
 

Prime Minister's Questions: July 15 round-up
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Prime Minister's Questions: July 15 round-up

Prime Minister's Questions: July 15 round-up

Prime Minister Boris Johnson clashes with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lib Dem acting co-leader Sir Ed Davey during Prime Minister's Questions.

0
Ed Davey Ed Davey Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrat Party & MP for Kingston & Surbiton

PM defends stop and search [Video]

PM defends stop and search

Boris Johnson has defended police stop and search powers saying they are a 'very important utensil' in fighting violent crime, particularity in London. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey had called on the PM to abolish the powers, as they are disproportionately used on/in BAME communities. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published
Lib Dems' Ed Davey on Dominic Cummings [Video]

Lib Dems' Ed Davey on Dominic Cummings

The Liberal Democrats' acting leader Sir Ed Davey says he hopes the prime minister "will act, and act swiftly" following Dominic Cummings' alleged breach of coronavirus lockdown guidelines. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published
Brexit briefing: 228 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 228 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Europe’s chief Brexit negotiator has been told there is “significant opposition” to the UK Government’s refusal to consider extending the timetable for talks. Both the SNP leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford, and the acting Liberal Democrat leader, Sir Ed Davey, have signed a letter to Michel Barnier, supporting an extension to the transition period.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies [Video]

Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed in the House of Commons over how airline British Airways are dealing with redundancies. During PMQs Starmer called on the Prime Minister to personally intervene. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Johnson and Starmer clash over furlough scheme [Video]

Johnson and Starmer clash over furlough scheme

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have clashed over the government’s furlough scheme in the House of Commons, during a feisty exchange in this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

Starmer tells Boris Johnson to punish BA for rehiring 30,000 staff on worse pay and conditions

 Airline's 'actions cannot be allowed to stand without consequences on landing slots' Labour leader says
Independent

Dave Prentis: Leader of Unison to stand down after 20 years

 Dave Prentis hailed for 'outstanding leadership' by Keir Starmer
Independent

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

PM insists NHS is prepared for second coronavirus wave [Video]

PM insists NHS is prepared for second coronavirus wave

Boris Johnson insists the NHS will not be overwhelmed by a second wave of coronavirus this winter, saying the government has put in record investment and already recruited more doctors and nurses. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published

Boris Johnson accused of lacking compassion for coronavirus victims after making 'Calvin Klein briefs' joke

 Boris Johnson has been accused of lacking compassion for Covid-19 victims, after cracking a gag about "Calvin Klein briefs" when questioned in the Commons.
Independent

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Queen was not informed in advance about Australian PM’s ’75 sacking, show letters

 SYDNEY: Queen Eliza­beth II was not informed in advance about the 1975 dismissal of Australia’s prime minister by her representative in country, letters kept..
WorldNews

'Inherent sexism' and 'snobbishness' in government's lockdown lifting, Labour business spokeswoman says

 Exclusive: Lucy Powell urges more financial support to stop Britain's high streets ending up as 'ghost towns'
Independent

Labour MP Dawn Butler forced to close constituency office after 'drastic escalation' in threats

 Ms Butler has been outspoken on issues such as Black Lives Matter
Independent

Liberal Democrats (UK) Liberal Democrats (UK) Liberal political party in the United Kingdom

Almost 2,500 children admitted to hospital with malnutrition this year as cases double in England

 Liberal Democrat MP who obtained data says figures show need for 'system of social security that helps everyone and makes sure no one goes hungry'
Independent

