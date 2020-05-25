Global  
 

China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:41s - Published


China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions

Move comes after Trump signed a law and an executive order to punish China for its 'aggressive actions' in Hong Kong.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Unofficial Hong Kong vote sees new generation take over battle for democracy

 HONG KONG — A younger, more defiant generation of Hong Kong democrats has secured the most votes in unofficial primary elections in the Chinese-ruled city,..
WorldNews

Hong Kong: China vows to retaliate after Trump ends special economic status

 Beijing strongly condemns the US move to end Hong Kong's special trade status and target officials.
BBC News

Hong Kong stocks end flat as U.S. sanction woes weigh

 SHANGHAI — Hong Kong shares ended flat on Wednesday, after U.S. president Donald Trump’s decisions to revoke city’s special status and his sign-off on a..
WorldNews

China vows retaliation after Trump ends preferential status for HK

 Shares President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under US law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions"..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

UK denies being influenced on decision to block Huawei

 US President Donald Trump did not directly influence the U.K. government’s decision to ban Huawei equipment from its 5G networks, a British minister said, CNBC..
WorldNews

Trump administration orders hospitals to send coronavirus data to Washington, not the CDC

 The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC and send all COVID-19 patient information to Washington starting Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Mary Trump calls for President to 'resign'

 Washington (CNN)If Mary Trump were in the Oval Office with her uncle Donald Trump today, she would tell him to resign, she told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an..
WorldNews

Twitter's rigid fact-check rules allow Trump to continue spreading false information about the election

 Washington (CNN)The world took notice on May 26, when Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump for the very first time. Trump posted a series of blatant lies..
WorldNews

