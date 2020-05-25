China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Unofficial Hong Kong vote sees new generation take over battle for democracyHONG KONG — A younger, more defiant generation of Hong Kong democrats has secured the most votes in unofficial primary elections in the Chinese-ruled city,..
WorldNews
Hong Kong: China vows to retaliate after Trump ends special economic statusBeijing strongly condemns the US move to end Hong Kong's special trade status and target officials.
BBC News
Hong Kong stocks end flat as U.S. sanction woes weighSHANGHAI — Hong Kong shares ended flat on Wednesday, after U.S. president Donald Trump’s decisions to revoke city’s special status and his sign-off on a..
WorldNews
China vows retaliation after Trump ends preferential status for HKShares President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under US law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions"..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
UK denies being influenced on decision to block HuaweiUS President Donald Trump did not directly influence the U.K. government’s decision to ban Huawei equipment from its 5G networks, a British minister said, CNBC..
WorldNews
Trump administration orders hospitals to send coronavirus data to Washington, not the CDCThe Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC and send all COVID-19 patient information to Washington starting Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Mary Trump calls for President to 'resign'Washington (CNN)If Mary Trump were in the Oval Office with her uncle Donald Trump today, she would tell him to resign, she told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an..
WorldNews
Twitter's rigid fact-check rules allow Trump to continue spreading false information about the electionWashington (CNN)The world took notice on May 26, when Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump for the very first time. Trump posted a series of blatant lies..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources