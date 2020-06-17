Global  
 

Viacom/CBS Cancels Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS.

The move comes after Cannon made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” in a June 30 episode.

“You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people.

When we are the same people who they want to be.

That’s our birthright.

We are the true Hebrews.” Viacom/CBS released a statement to Variety.

“We are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.” Cannon tweeted about the comments on Monday: “Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions.

I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric.”

