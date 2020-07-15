Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Google To Reliance Jio Family; Nita And Shloka Ambani Applaud Announcement
Mukesh Ambani's Made in India 5G: What is needed to build it? | Oneindia NewsRIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio will build a 5G solution for India from scratch. This announcement comes even as there's already a race world over to see which country will have the best..
Google and Jio to jointly build android-based smartphone operating system: Mukesh AmbaniReliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at their 43rd Annual General Meeting announced that Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered,..