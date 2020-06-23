Ethiopia begins filling reservoirs of Nile mega-dam

|
Ethiopia Country in East Africa
UN says migrants in Yemen stranded, abused amid coronavirus fears
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Nile Dam row: Egypt and Ethiopia generate heat but no powerEgypt sees the dam as an existential threat, while Ethiopia sees it as an existential necessity.
BBC News
Jawar Mohammed: The Ethiopian media mogul taking on Abiy AhmedBorn in 1986 to a Muslim father and an Orthodox Christian mother, Mr Jawar established his credentials as an Oromo...
WorldNews
Egypt Country spanning Northern Africa and Western Asia
ICJ backs Qatar in air blockade row with neighbours
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Egypt desperate to revive coronavirus-hit tourism industryThe pandemic brought Egypt's tourism industry to a virtual halt, affecting millions of livelihoods.
BBC News
UN's top court backs Qatar in air blockade row with neighbours
Al Jazeera STUDIO
German gov't press office employee probed over Egypt spyingBERLIN (AP) — German authorities are investigating suspicions that an employee of the government's press office worked for years for an Egyptian intelligence..
WorldNews
Nile Major river in Africa and the longest river in the world
Egypt, Ethiopia discuss Nile dam dispute at UN Security Council
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Egypt calls on UN to intervene after impasse in Nile dam talks
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Sudan Country in Northeastern Africa
Sudan declares emergency in North Darfur state after violence eruptsSudan has declared a state of emergency in part of the conflict-ridden western region of Darfur after violence and unrest in two towns, state news agency...
WorldNews
Sudan ends alcohol ban for non-MuslimsAfter more than 30 years of Islamist rule, the new justice minister outlines wide-reaching reforms.
BBC News
Rebels May Join Sudan's Government as Peace Deal ApproachesBy Mohammed Alamin and Tarek El-Tablawy (Bloomberg) — Sudan replaced its finance, foreign and energy ministers amid plans for a new government that could..
WorldNews
Sudan: Growing protests against insecurity in central Darfur
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Dam in Benishangul-Gumuz Region
|
