Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ethiopia begins filling reservoirs of Nile mega-dam
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 09:39s - Published
Ethiopia begins filling reservoirs of Nile mega-dam

Ethiopia begins filling reservoirs of Nile mega-dam

Egypt and Sudan had requested the Grand Renaissance Dam not be filled until an agreement is reached.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ethiopia Ethiopia Country in East Africa

UN says migrants in Yemen stranded, abused amid coronavirus fears [Video]

UN says migrants in Yemen stranded, abused amid coronavirus fears

At least 14,500 African migrants, mostly Ethiopians, blamed for the coronavirus, rounded up and forcibly moved.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published

Nile Dam row: Egypt and Ethiopia generate heat but no power

 Egypt sees the dam as an existential threat, while Ethiopia sees it as an existential necessity.
BBC News

Jawar Mohammed: The Ethiopian media mogul taking on Abiy Ahmed

 Born in 1986 to a Muslim father and an Orthodox Christian mother, Mr Jawar established his credentials as an Oromo...
WorldNews

Egypt Egypt Country spanning Northern Africa and Western Asia

ICJ backs Qatar in air blockade row with neighbours [Video]

ICJ backs Qatar in air blockade row with neighbours

The International Court of Justice rejects appeal by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE over an air blockade.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published

Egypt desperate to revive coronavirus-hit tourism industry

 The pandemic brought Egypt's tourism industry to a virtual halt, affecting millions of livelihoods.
BBC News
UN's top court backs Qatar in air blockade row with neighbours [Video]

UN's top court backs Qatar in air blockade row with neighbours

The International Court of Justice rejects appeal by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE over an air blockade.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 12:01Published

German gov't press office employee probed over Egypt spying

 BERLIN (AP) — German authorities are investigating suspicions that an employee of the government's press office worked for years for an Egyptian intelligence..
WorldNews

Nile Nile Major river in Africa and the longest river in the world

Egypt, Ethiopia discuss Nile dam dispute at UN Security Council [Video]

Egypt, Ethiopia discuss Nile dam dispute at UN Security Council

The UN Security Council holds a virtual session on Ethiopia's controversial dam project, which has caused a bitter dispute with Egypt and Sudan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:44Published
Egypt calls on UN to intervene after impasse in Nile dam talks [Video]

Egypt calls on UN to intervene after impasse in Nile dam talks

Egypt appeals for UN Security Council help on Ethiopia's Nile dam after latest round of talks ended without a deal.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:15Published

Sudan Sudan Country in Northeastern Africa

Sudan declares emergency in North Darfur state after violence erupts

 Sudan has declared a state of emergency in part of the conflict-ridden western region of Darfur after violence and unrest in two towns, state news agency...
WorldNews

Sudan ends alcohol ban for non-Muslims

 After more than 30 years of Islamist rule, the new justice minister outlines wide-reaching reforms.
BBC News

Rebels May Join Sudan's Government as Peace Deal Approaches

 By Mohammed Alamin and Tarek El-Tablawy (Bloomberg) — Sudan replaced its finance, foreign and energy ministers amid plans for a new government that could..
WorldNews
Sudan: Growing protests against insecurity in central Darfur [Video]

Sudan: Growing protests against insecurity in central Darfur

Villagers in Darfur are demanding Sudan's government does more to protect them from militia attacks.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Dam in Benishangul-Gumuz Region


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Satellite images show Ethiopia dam reservoir swelling

Ethiopia says the colossal dam is vital, while downstream Egypt, which depends on the Nile, asserts...
Seattle Times - Published

Tensions rise on the Nile over Africa’s largest dam

Ethiopia ready to start filling vast reservoir even if talks with Egypt and Sudan collapse
FT.com - Published


Tweets about this