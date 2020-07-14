Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House Reportedly Moves to Make Coronavirus Cases Private by Cutting Out CDC
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:59s - Published
White House Reportedly Moves to Make Coronavirus Cases Private by Cutting Out CDC

White House Reportedly Moves to Make Coronavirus Cases Private by Cutting Out CDC

The White House is reportedly bypassing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over data collection on coronavirus cases, moving to a system that will no longer be public.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — With U.S. virus cases spiking and the death toll mounting, the White House is...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.caWorldNews


Asia shares drop on jitters over virus, China-US friction

TOKYO (AP) — Shares fell in Asia on Tuesday as skepticism set in about the recent upward momentum...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

GtrTaz

Kevin @realDonaldTrump Is Donnie trying to hide US deaths from Covid-19???..🧐😷😱💩 "White House Reportedly Moves to Make C… https://t.co/uuaw5BEl34 14 hours ago

joeyyeo13

Joseph Stopping CDC Fraud and Manipulated Numbers - White House Reportedly Moves to Make Coronavirus Cases Private by Cutt… https://t.co/NZEJ0pUVOH 14 hours ago

joeyyeo13

Joseph White House Reportedly Moves to Make Coronavirus Cases Private by Cuttin... https://t.co/FNejgQx6Vu via @YouTube 14 hours ago

NetNewsBuzz

NetNewsBuzz White House Moves To Discredit Fauci Amid Bleak Warnings Over Coronavirus Surge - President Donald Trump is reporte… https://t.co/VubVChUwdA 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Georgia Strikes Down Local Mask Mandates [Video]

Georgia Strikes Down Local Mask Mandates

Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is banning cities from ordering people to wear masks in public places despite COVID-19 cases surging in the state.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:57Published
CDC no longer in charge of collecting hospital data [Video]

CDC no longer in charge of collecting hospital data

The white house no longer wants the CDC to be the hub for collecting coronavirus hospital data. The information includes things like bed occupancy, staffing levels, the security level of COVID-19..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published
Fauci calls White House attacks on him 'bizarre' [Video]

Fauci calls White House attacks on him 'bizarre'

[NFA] U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday he did not understand the White House effort to discredit him and urged an end to the divisiveness over the country's response to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:00Published