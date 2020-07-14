White House Reportedly Moves to Make Coronavirus Cases Private by Cutting Out CDC
The White House is reportedly bypassing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over data collection on coronavirus cases, moving to a system that will no longer be public.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Kevin @realDonaldTrump Is Donnie trying to hide US deaths from Covid-19???..🧐😷😱💩
"White House Reportedly Moves to Make C… https://t.co/uuaw5BEl34 14 hours ago
Joseph Stopping CDC Fraud and Manipulated Numbers - White House Reportedly Moves to Make Coronavirus Cases Private by Cutt… https://t.co/NZEJ0pUVOH 14 hours ago
Joseph White House Reportedly Moves to Make Coronavirus Cases Private by Cuttin... https://t.co/FNejgQx6Vu via @YouTube 14 hours ago
NetNewsBuzz White House Moves To Discredit Fauci Amid Bleak Warnings Over Coronavirus Surge - President Donald Trump is reporte… https://t.co/VubVChUwdA 3 days ago
Georgia Strikes Down Local Mask MandatesGov. Brian Kemp (R) is banning cities from ordering people to wear masks in public places despite COVID-19 cases surging in the state.
CDC no longer in charge of collecting hospital dataThe white house no longer wants the CDC to be the hub for collecting coronavirus hospital data. The information includes things like bed occupancy, staffing levels, the security level of COVID-19..
Fauci calls White House attacks on him 'bizarre'[NFA] U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday he did not understand the White House effort to discredit him and urged an end to the divisiveness over the country's response to..