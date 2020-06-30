Global  
 

Take Advantage of Dual Health Care Plans
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 07:03s - Published
Do you have a Forward Health Card and Medicare ID Card?

If you have these cards and already have a dual Medicare/Medicaid plan, NOW is the time to review!

Because you may be missing out on additional benefits for which you are already qualified.

Joining us with the details on getting the right plan for you is Jerry Wilson, a Sovereign Select Authorized Agent.

Jerry Wilson is hosting a Road to Medicare event on August 13, 2020 at 10 AM.

This event is educational only; no sales activities or materials will be present.

For more information, call (262) 222-2872 or visit SelectJerry.com.

You may be directed to a licensed insurance agent.

Sovereign Select does not represent Medicare, or any government agency.

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies.

With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Call 262-641-4111 or email [email protected] for more information.

