New coronavirus-themed Banksy appears on London Underground
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:24s
New coronavirus-themed Banksy appears on London Underground

New coronavirus-themed Banksy appears on London Underground

The work is called "If you don't mask - you don't get" and features spray-painted rats in various guises relating to the pandemicView on euronews

Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube [Video]

Street artist Banksy spray-paints London tube

Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a video to his social media showing how he covered a London underground train with a coronavirus message.

Banksy's new face mask-themed artwork removed from London Underground carriage by Transport for London

 TfL says piece violates 'strict anti-graffiti policy' but invites artist to recreate message 'in a suitable location'
Banksy dons cleaner disguise to spray-paint Tube

 The enigmatic graffiti artist returns to his Underground roots for his new pandemic-inspired piece.
Banksy creates coronavirus-related artwork on London Underground tube carriage [Video]

Banksy creates coronavirus-related artwork on London Underground tube carriage

Banksy has sprayed the inside of a London Underground tube carriage with messages about the spread of coronavirus.The street artist uploaded a 59-second video, captioned “If you don’t mask – you don’t get” to his Instagram and YouTube pages on Tuesday afternoon.

Why Boris Johnson's call for driverless Tube trains is a political stunt

 Analysis: You won't be riding in a driverless Tube train for many years, Jon Stone explains
