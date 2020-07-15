Exclusive: Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Share Their Favorite Hollister Jeans in This New TikTok Dance Challenge

If there's an unofficial TikTok uniform, then according to Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's wildly popular videos, it includes the perfect pair of danceable jeans.

So it's no surprise that their latest partnership with Hollister has them dancing their way through the brand's jeans to find their favorite fit.

In POPSUGAR's exclusive video above, the sister duo team up with science educator Bill Nye as the brand's "Jeanealogists," as they test and approve each style the best way they know how: dancing.

The back-to-school campaign kicks off with the new TikTok challenge #MoreHappyDenimDance, choreographed by Charli herself.

And if you want to get in on the challenge in your own pair of D'Amelio-approved denim, the sisters hand selected their favorite Hollister styles, which will be available in stores and online starting July 16.

In the meantime, we'll be stretching and practicing our soon-to-be-viral dance moves.