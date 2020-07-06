Global  
 

Coronavirus: How is the EU preparing for a second wave?
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Our partnership significant for world peace: PM Modi at India-EU Summit 2020 [Video]

Our partnership significant for world peace: PM Modi at India-EU Summit 2020

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed India-EU Summit 2020 via video conference on July 15. PM Modi said, "India and European Union are natural partners. Our partnership is significant for peace and stability of the world. This reality has become even more clear in the global situation today," said PM Modi at the 15th India-EU (virtual) summit. European side has been headed by President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The Indian delegation at the summit will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India-EU summit was cancelled in March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

India-EU partnership can play important role in post-COVID economic reconstruction: PM Modi

 Addressing the 15th India-EU summit virtually, Modi said there is a need for more cooperation among democratic nations to deal with economic problems.
DNA
Brexit briefing: 169 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 169 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Second wave expected in France, but no new lockdown

Covid-19 coronavirus: Second wave expected in France, but no new lockdown France is bracing for a second wave of Covid-19 cases but cannot afford the "disastrous" economic...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Danger of coronavirus second wave in Germany is real but avoidable, health minister says

Germany can avoid a second wave of coronavirus, Health Minister Jens Spahn has said. As EU borders...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Australian state closes border in move to combat coronavirus second wave

Australian state closes border in move to combat coronavirus second wave New South Wales government announces move to shut border with neighbouring Victoria after spike in...
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldFOXNews.com



PM insists NHS is prepared for second coronavirus wave [Video]

PM insists NHS is prepared for second coronavirus wave

Boris Johnson insists the NHS will not be overwhelmed by a second wave of coronavirus this winter, saying the government has put in record investment and already recruited more doctors and nurses...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:17Published
Sixteen Chinese workers caught trying to swim into Thailand to avoid Covid-19 ban [Video]

Sixteen Chinese workers caught trying to swim into Thailand to avoid Covid-19 ban

Sixteen Chinese casino workers were arrested after trying to dodge a Covid-19 ban by SWIMMING into Thailand. The exhausted lads were picked up after crossing the Moei River from neighbouring Burma..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:17Published
Hunt: We must ‘ramp up testing’ to mitigate second wave [Video]

Hunt: We must ‘ramp up testing’ to mitigate second wave

Former Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, says testing needs to be ‘ramped up’ to help control the second wave of the coronavirus. He added that the more we invest in testing early on, the easier it..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:18Published