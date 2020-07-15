Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ashok Gehlot alleges Sachin Pilot indulged in horse trading, says 'himself doing deal'|Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Ashok Gehlot alleges Sachin Pilot indulged in horse trading, says 'himself doing deal'|Oneindia News

Ashok Gehlot alleges Sachin Pilot indulged in horse trading, says 'himself doing deal'|Oneindia News

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today sounded a discordant note as Sachin Pilot, his arch-rival and former deputy, took a cautious step towards a reconciliation.

While Gehlot insisted that the 42-year-old was part of the alleged BJP conspiracy to pull down his government.

He said The former PCC chief was involved in dealings with BJP.

I have proof of horse-trading.

Air India has started the process of identifying employees, based on various factors like efficiency, health and redundancy, who will be sent on compulsory leave without pay for up to five years, according to an official order.

The airline's board of directors have authorised its Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal to send employees on LWP "for six months or for a period of two years extendable upto five years.

The investment of $4.5 billion is the largest in India, CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai said after Google decided to invest Rs 33,737 crore to purchase a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms. After state authorities were earlier praised for the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Bengaluru has now turned into one of the cities where COVID-19 cases are spiking the fastest.

Another lockdown is in place as a result - and this is stricter than earlier ones

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

p_jaikumar

Padmanabhan Jaikumar Congress is not soft on any one ,its chinese Vadra fmily party,run like Pvt Ltd company https://t.co/YNIOw6uMkI 2 hours ago

cchandramouli1

C. Chandramouli RT @Outlookindia: #Rajasthan Chief Minister @ashokgehlot51 accused rebel Congress leader @SachinPilot of involvement in horse-trading with… 5 hours ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine #Rajasthan Chief Minister @ashokgehlot51 accused rebel Congress leader @SachinPilot of involvement in horse-trading… https://t.co/EC57NCpXlH 5 hours ago

RajPand31200214

Raj Pandey RT @republic: Gehlot alleges Pilot involved with BJP in horse-trading, says 'Congress was soft on him' https://t.co/4RSDSwBNcp 5 hours ago

republic

Republic Gehlot alleges Pilot involved with BJP in horse-trading, says 'Congress was soft on him' https://t.co/4RSDSwBNcp 6 hours ago

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: ‘Hostage-like situation!’ MLA from BTP, which withdrew support to Congress… https://t.co/vyFuGqacQo 1 day ago

imadityarana

Aditya Kumar RT @ThePrintIndia: Sachin Pilot is playing into the hands of BJP, alleges Ashok Gehlot https://t.co/smNv9kIZHW 1 day ago

ThePrintIndia

ThePrintIndia Sachin Pilot is playing into the hands of BJP, alleges Ashok Gehlot https://t.co/smNv9kIZHW 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Vikram Chandra on Pilot sacking, simmering Congress saga, & other stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on Pilot sacking, simmering Congress saga, & other stories

The Congress on Tuesday removed Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress chief, he will hold a press conference on Wednesday regarding his future plans. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:54Published
'CM should prove majority': BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria on Sachin Pilot sacking [Video]

'CM should prove majority': BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria on Sachin Pilot sacking

The BJP has now stepped up pressure on the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, asking it to prove its majority in the house. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria said that the CM..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:46Published
Speaking good English, being handsome isn't everything: Ashok Gehlot's dig at Sachin Pilot [Video]

Speaking good English, being handsome isn't everything: Ashok Gehlot's dig at Sachin Pilot

Taking a dig at sacked Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot amid the political tussle in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 14 said that speaking good English, giving good bytes and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:24Published