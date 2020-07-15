Ashok Gehlot alleges Sachin Pilot indulged in horse trading, says 'himself doing deal'|Oneindia News

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today sounded a discordant note as Sachin Pilot, his arch-rival and former deputy, took a cautious step towards a reconciliation.

While Gehlot insisted that the 42-year-old was part of the alleged BJP conspiracy to pull down his government.

He said The former PCC chief was involved in dealings with BJP.

I have proof of horse-trading.

Air India has started the process of identifying employees, based on various factors like efficiency, health and redundancy, who will be sent on compulsory leave without pay for up to five years, according to an official order.

The airline's board of directors have authorised its Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal to send employees on LWP "for six months or for a period of two years extendable upto five years.

The investment of $4.5 billion is the largest in India, CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai said after Google decided to invest Rs 33,737 crore to purchase a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms. After state authorities were earlier praised for the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Bengaluru has now turned into one of the cities where COVID-19 cases are spiking the fastest.

Another lockdown is in place as a result - and this is stricter than earlier ones