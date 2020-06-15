Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taye Diggs: Making the most out of summer with your kids
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 05:22s - Published
Taye Diggs: Making the most out of summer with your kids

Taye Diggs: Making the most out of summer with your kids

((SL Advertiser)) No Camp?

No Problem!

Taye Diggs is helping families play on at home this summer.

Go to NoCampNoProblem.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Actor Taye Diggs Dishes on Life During Quarantine [Video]

Actor Taye Diggs Dishes on Life During Quarantine

We've all had to deal with doing things a little differently this summer and actor and dad, Taye Diggs is no different. We sat down with the star to learn all about how he and his 10-year old son are..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 03:07Published
9 Hilarious Quotes About Being a Dad [Video]

9 Hilarious Quotes About Being a Dad

9 Hilarious Quotes About Being a Dad Ray Romano Seth Meyers Taye Diggs Justin Timberlake Michael Ian Black Lin Manuel Miranda Jim Gaffigan Jerry Seinfeld Conan O’Brien Happy Father's Day!

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:31Published