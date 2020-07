Stunning Storm Cell Over Sydney

Occurred on July 12, 2020 / Forresters Beach, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "When a Forresters Beach resident heard an ominous rumble in the sky, he grabbed his iPhone and headed to his local beach lookout.

This dramatic shelf cloud system passing over the Sydney coastline turned day into night, dumping large volumes of rain and hail as it passed out to sea.

Thankfully, there were no reports of serious damage."