Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Revealed | Billboard News

Demi Lovato will 'forever cherish' playing Naya Rivera's girlfriend in GleeDemi Lovato has remembered her time working with the late Naya Rivera on Glee in a heartfelt tribute to the late star.
Naya Rivera's drowning death confirmedCoroners' officials in Ventura County, California have confirmed drowning was the cause of Naya Rivera's death.
Death Of 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Ruled Accidental DrowningThe Ventura County Medical Examiner's office confirmed "Glee" actress Naya Rivera accidentally drowned in Lake Piru days before her body was found.