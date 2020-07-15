Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Revealed | Billboard News
Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Revealed | Billboard News
Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Revealed | Billboard News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato will 'forever cherish' playing Naya Rivera's girlfriend in Glee [Video]

Demi Lovato will 'forever cherish' playing Naya Rivera's girlfriend in Glee

Demi Lovato has remembered her time working with the late Naya Rivera on Glee in a heartfelt tribute to the late star.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Naya Rivera's drowning death confirmed [Video]

Naya Rivera's drowning death confirmed

Coroners' officials in Ventura County, California have confirmed drowning was the cause of Naya Rivera's death.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Death Of 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Ruled Accidental Drowning [Video]

Death Of 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Ruled Accidental Drowning

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's office confirmed "Glee" actress Naya Rivera accidentally drowned in Lake Piru days before her body was found.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:47Published