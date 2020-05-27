Global  
 

Priti Patel quizzed on number of Covid-19 cases arriving in the UK
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Home Secretary Priti Patel is questioned during a Commons Home Affairs Committee hearing on the number people are coming to the UK with Covid-19 by Yvette Cooper.

Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician

EU citizens will be deported for minor offences under Priti Patel's post-Brexit immigration crackdown, lawyer warns

 Alarm that long-standing UK residents will be 'separated from their children and families, returned to countries they barely know'
Independent
Leicester sweatshops a ‘modern-day scourge’, says Patel [Video]

Leicester sweatshops a ‘modern-day scourge’, says Patel

Priti Patel has confirmed a cross-Government task force has been formed to stop the exploitation of workers. It follows reports that staff in factories in Leicester are earning as little as £3 an hour. Minimum wage is £8.72 for people aged over 25. The factories also have unsafe conditions with no evidence of social distancing measures being taken.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Patel reaffirms points-based immigration system [Video]

Patel reaffirms points-based immigration system

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said in the Commons: “We are ending free movement and we are introducing a points-based system”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published

Record number of migrants reach UK on day Priti Patel announces new approach to deal with English Channel crossings

 A new daily record has been set for the number of migrants to reach to the UK after crossing the English Channel, according to figures released this morning.
Independent

Home Affairs Select Committee Home Affairs Select Committee Committee of the House of Commons in the Parliament of the United Kingdom


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Andhra govt to give Rs 15,000 for last rites of COVID-19 victims [Video]

Andhra govt to give Rs 15,000 for last rites of COVID-19 victims

To ensure proper last rites of people who die of COVID-19, Andhra Pradesh has initiated a programme where the government will give Rs 15,000 to family or municipal corporation and panchayat staff, if they perform the final rites. "Andhra Pradesh government will give Rs 15,000 for last rites of those died of COVID-19. The amount will be given to family if they perform the final rites or to the municipal corporation/panchayat staff who conduct the last rites," said Health and Family Welfare Commissioner, Bhaskar Katamaneni to ANI. The decision has been taken to avoid inhuman handling of bodies of coronavirus victims.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Can BCG vaccine reduce COVID mortality rate in elderly? Tamil Nadu to launch trial soon

 As ordered by Chief Minister E Palaniswami, the BCG vaccine shall be administered on a trial basis, on adults aged 60-95, with the aim of reducing the COVID..
DNA
Inflation continues to rise amid COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

Inflation continues to rise amid COVID-19 outbreak

How rising inflation and COVID-19 in Nigeria are leaving many struggling to feed their families.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published

Yvette Cooper Yvette Cooper British Labour politician

Yvette Cooper: PM has a choice between protecting Dominic Cummings and looking after national interest [Video]

Yvette Cooper: PM has a choice between protecting Dominic Cummings and looking after national interest

Boris Johnson and Labour's Yvette Cooper clash during the Liaison Committee hearing looking into the Government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Dominic Cummings' trip to Durham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published

