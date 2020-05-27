Priti Patel quizzed on number of Covid-19 cases arriving in the UK

Andhra govt to give Rs 15,000 for last rites of COVID-19 victims



To ensure proper last rites of people who die of COVID-19, Andhra Pradesh has initiated a programme where the government will give Rs 15,000 to family or municipal corporation and panchayat staff, if they perform the final rites. "Andhra Pradesh government will give Rs 15,000 for last rites of those died of COVID-19. The amount will be given to family if they perform the final rites or to the municipal corporation/panchayat staff who conduct the last rites," said Health and Family Welfare Commissioner, Bhaskar Katamaneni to ANI. The decision has been taken to avoid inhuman handling of bodies of coronavirus victims.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50 Published on January 1, 1970