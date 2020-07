Government drops restrictions on foreign students

Good news for international students this morning.

The Trump Administration has reversed a policy that would have blocked the students from staying the US if they took online classes only.

The reversal comes after criticism calling the rule unfair.

Many colleges across the country have no plans to reopen in the fall and will move to online classes only because of the pandemic.

Several colleges in several states, Nevada included, sued the government to have them rescind the policy.