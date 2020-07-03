Nursing home visits resume

Nursing homes that have been coronavirus-free for more than 28 days can welcome visitors back starting Wednesday, July 15.

The main restriction....only nursing homes that have been coronavirus-free for at least 28 days can welcome visitors back to the facilities.

So you have to find out if your loved one's facility has been covid-19 free for the past 28 days...and those facilities may be hard to come by.

This restriction is set by the federal centers for medicare and medicaid services.

If a facility has been cleared to have visitors...residents will be allowed two visitors at a time.

During the visit..... you must have temperature checks.... wear face coverings and socially distance.

And for each facility...only 10- percent of the residents can be allowed visitors at any time.

I spoke with lt.

Governor kathy hochul via zoom just a short time ago this morning about the new normal at nursing homes.... "we feel as confident as we canby, this pandemic, this virus has been wildly unpredictable.

We've had to make some hard decisions and there's just a lot of people out there who desperately want to see their loved ones and we wanna make sure we can do it in a smart way and we feel that these are the best protocol so we can come out there at this time and i'm recommending highly the outdoor activities, maybe a little courtyard if it's not too hard to take grandma or grandpa or mom or dad outside to get them some fresh air as well and i visited many nursing homes to visit family members and i know they'll appreciate seeing their family once again.

And even with the guide lines...do you have concerns....."

