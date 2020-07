Slave trader statue in Bristol replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

A new statue of a Black Lives Matter protester has appeared on the plinth in Bristol formerly holding the UK slave trader Edward Colston.

The old statue was torn down on June 7 amid the Black Lives Matter protests and on Wednesday (July 15) a new statue of Jen Reid appeared in its place.

The statue, by artist Marc Quinn, appeared without prior approval from the local council.

Video filmed by local citizen Rebecca shows the new statue a few hours after it was erected.