Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China's Covid 'cover-up' and Huawei
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:34s - Published
US President Donald Trump signed a legislation to impose sanctions on China in response to its interference with Hong Kong’s autonomy.

Trump also added that he signed an executive order ending the preferential treatment that Hong Kong has long enjoyed.

Trump also lashed out at China again and accused it of concealing the virus and said the WHO had acted as a puppet of Beijing.

Trump also cited UK's decision to ban Huawei and said that he had spoken to several countries asking them to do the same.

Watch the full video for all the details.

