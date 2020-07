Companies trying new ideas to stay afloat Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:19s - Published 4 days ago Companies trying new ideas to stay afloat Companies are finding new ways to survive during the pandemic. Scripps reporter Chris Conte looks ath ow businesses are reinventing themselves as they rebound, all while helping people get back to work. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TO SURVIVE DURING THE PANDEMIC.SCRIPPS REPORTER CHRIS CONTELOOKS AT HOW BUSINESSES AREREINVENTING THEMSELVES AS THEYREBOUND...ALL WHILE HELPING PEOPLE GETBACK TO WORK.(NATS OF HIGHWAY) IN THE AGE OFCOVID, THE WAY WE TRAVEL HASCHANGED CONSIDERABLY.GONE ARE THOSE GROUP TOURSWHICH ONCE CRISS-CROSSED THECOUNTRY.SOT 000520 JUST TO HAVE IT STOPOVERNIGHT, IT'S JUST UNHEARD OFNO NEED TO EXPLAIN THAT TO JOHNBAILEY ..WHOSE FAMILY HAS OWNED BAILEYCOACH IN YORK, PENNSYLVANIASINCE 1933.WHEN THE VIRUS HIT, TRAVELSTOPPED AND THIS PROUD64-YEAR-OLD WAS FORCED TO LAYOFF ALL 62 OF HIS EMPLOYEES.SOT 000608 IT'S DEVASTATING TOME THAT I'VE WORKED TO ENSURETHAT I CAN BE A GOOD EMPLOYERAND RAISE FAMILIES, PROVIDE FORFAMILIES DETERMINED, TO SOMEHOWKEEP FROM GOING UNDER, JOHNLOOKED AROUND.AND THAT'S WHEN HE FOUND HISANSWER, THIS $750 SPRAYER.001624 WHEN COVID 19 HIT I SAIDI'M NOT GOING DOWN WITHOUT AFIGHT, I'M GOING TO DOSOMETHING TO PROVIDE EMPLOYMENTTO AS MANY PEOPLE AS I CAN 30JOHN HAD PURCHASED THESPRAYER A FEW YEARS BACK TOSANTIZE HIS BUS.SO WHY NOT, HE FIGURED, STARTSANITIZING OTHER THINGS ...(NATS) 001638 I LOOKED AT THISAS A WAY TO REINVENT MYSELFBAILEY COACH, NOW OWNS SEVEN OFTHOSE SPRAYERS ..EVERYDAY THEY'RE DEPLOYED TOLOCAL BUSINESSES DISINFECTFACILITIES FOR COVID.FROM KITCHENS ...TO CONFERENCE ROOMS.AND JOHN HAS BEEN ABLE TOREHIRE MORE THAN 20 PEOPLE.SOT 001227 WE DO THIS ON ANONGOING BASIS AS FAR ASPREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE, MUCHASA PEST CONTROL COMPANY WOULDDO, WE'RE SPRAYING FOR GERMSAND, THEY'RE GIVING BACK TO THECOMMUNITY.OVER THE PAST THREE MONTHS ...THEY'VE SANITIZED 500 FIRSTRESPONDER VEHICLES FOR FREE.SOT (SOUNDBITE FROM POLICECHIEF) (NATS OF SPRAYER) AS FORBAILEY COACH ..THEIR MESSAGE TO OTHER SMALLBUSINESSES TRYING TO REBOUNDFROM THIS PANDEMIC, LOOK ATWHAT YOU ALREADY HAVE.001721 OTHER BUSINESSES NEED TOLOOK WITHIN AND SAY 'WHAT AREWE REALLY GO AT, WHAT CAN WEWE'RE SEEING MORE AND MORE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Gabrielle Union Insists NBC Needs to 'Do More' to Address Workplace Harassment



Gabrielle Union Insists NBC Needs to 'Do More' to Address Workplace Harassment Union praised the network for their new plans to tackle the issue but doesn't think the ideas go far enough. Gabrielle.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:59 Published 2 weeks ago