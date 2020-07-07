A massive building collapsed in northern India's Uttarakhand, killing at least three people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and left at least six people missing.

Rescue operation ongoing after building collapse leaves at least six people buried in northern India

The tragic incident took place early on July 15 in Chukkuwala area’s Indra Colony, Dehradun.

Footage shows the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) being assisted by a team of National Disaster Response Force ( DRF), digging out debris to rescue the trapped residents.

The teams can be seen using a demolition hammer to dig out layers of concrete.

Among the victims are Kiran, a pregnant woman, Srishti, an eight-year-old girl, and Vimla Devi, a 37-year-old woman.

30-year-old Sameer Chauhan and a 10-year-old boy named Krish were found alive.

The search operation is still underway.