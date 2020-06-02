Global  
 

Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies

Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies

England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies.Captain Joe Root returns at Emirates Old Trafford following the arrival of his second child, while 34-year-old Denly will not be involved.An average of 29.53 after 15 Tests, with no centuries, left the Kent batsman vulnerable and a confident knock of 76 from county team-mate Zak Crawley effectively sealed his fate during the four-wicket defeat at the Ageas Bowl.

