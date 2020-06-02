Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies

|
Joe Denly English cricketer
England v West Indies: Joe Denly left out of second TestEngland drop batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against West Indies, which starts on Thursday.
BBC News
Time for England to move Denly aside - former captain VaughanEngland batsman Joe Denly has "missed his chance" at Test level, says former captain Michael Vaughan.
BBC News
BBC News
West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team
Jason Holder praises West Indies' bowlers after win over EnglandLondon [UK], July 13 (ANI): West Indies skipper Jason Holder has praised his side's bowlers after their four-wicket win over England in the first Test. "It was a..
WorldNews
England v West Indies: 'Stuart Broad debate mustn't mask England errors'England did not pick their best side, but that is not why they lost the first Test against West Indies, says Jonathan Agnew.
BBC News
Joe Root England cricketer
Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:50Published
Joe Root misses England v West Indies Test: Cricket and fatherhoodAs England captain Joe Root misses the first West Indies Test to be at the birth of his second child, BBC Sport hears more tales from cricketing dads.
BBC News
'I missed the birth by five minutes' - tales of cricket and fatherhoodAs England captain Joe Root misses the first West Indies Test to be at the birth of his second child, BBC Sport hears more tales from cricketing dads.
BBC News
Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Zak Crawley English cricketer
Old Trafford Cricket Ground cricket ground in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England
West Indies arrive in Manchester ahead of three-Test tour
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Rose Bowl (cricket ground) cricket ground and residential hotel complex
England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Bracey says 'nice to repay faith' as he shows Test credentials
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31Published
