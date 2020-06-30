Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Walmart will start requiring customers in US stores to wear masks
Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Walmart will start requiring customers in US stores to wear masks

Walmart will start requiring customers in US stores to wear masks

Walmart will require customers at all of its US stores to wear masks beginning next week, becoming the largest retailer to mandate facial coverings as corona...

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

(all of its namesake and sam's club stores.

The decision makes it the largest retailer to introduce such a policy.

The company said the policy will go into effect on monday to allow time to inform stores and customers.

The retailer also said it will create the role of health ambassador at its walmart stores and will station them near the entrance to remind customers without masks of its new requirements.

President trump's administration has made a stunning reversal




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: Walmart to require customers in US stores to wear masks


FT.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Timesbizjournals


Walmart Announces Mandatory Coronavirus Masks In All Stores

Walmart Announces Mandatory Coronavirus Masks In All Stores Walmart announced on Wednesday that customers will be required to wear masks in all of its stores.
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Starbucks Requires Customers to Wear Masks Inside Stores [Video]

Starbucks Requires Customers to Wear Masks Inside Stores

Starbucks has required all customers to wear masks when inside stores. Alternative options include the drive-thru and curbside pick-up.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:22Published
Starbucks Will Require Customers To Wear Masks Starting Next Week [Video]

Starbucks Will Require Customers To Wear Masks Starting Next Week

Starbucks will require customers to wear a facial covering while visiting any of its company-owned stores in the United States, starting July 15. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:20Published
Costco's Free Sample Are Returning [Video]

Costco's Free Sample Are Returning

Costco is now offering its free food samples in 30 stores across 16 states in the US. This is after pulling the samples from stores in March for hygiene reasons. Costco's CFO said the chain plans to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published