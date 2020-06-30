Walmart will require customers at all of its US stores to wear masks beginning next week, becoming the largest retailer to mandate facial coverings as corona...

Walmart will start requiring customers in US stores to wear masks

(all of its namesake and sam's club stores.

The decision makes it the largest retailer to introduce such a policy.

The company said the policy will go into effect on monday to allow time to inform stores and customers.

The retailer also said it will create the role of health ambassador at its walmart stores and will station them near the entrance to remind customers without masks of its new requirements.

