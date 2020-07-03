This 21-year-old has 14 years of experience as an animator!

Caleb Farrell is just 21 years old, but he already has about 14 years of experience with online animation and has gained a substantial following on social media.

People like online gamer Funny Mike hired him to make a hilarious animation of The Hulk reacting to a guy who did not maintain social distance.

That post has more than 34,000 views on Instagram.

Now, knowing his success at a relatively young age will inspire others, he has advice he calls the three C's: consistency, creativity, and collaboration.