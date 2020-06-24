Viola Davis feels she's 'betrayed' herself with The Help role
'The Help' actress Viola Davis feels like she "betrayed" herself with her role in the 2011 movie because the film didn't "tell the whole truth".
Viola Davis says her 'entire life' has been a protestViola Davis feels like her "entire life" has been a protest.
'You've made my heart bigger': Viola Davis marks 17th wedding anniversaryViola Davis has posted a touching tribute to her husband Julius Tennon to mark their 17th wedding anniversary.