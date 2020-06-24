Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Viola Davis feels she's 'betrayed' herself with The Help role
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Viola Davis feels she's 'betrayed' herself with The Help role

Viola Davis feels she's 'betrayed' herself with The Help role

'The Help' actress Viola Davis feels like she "betrayed" herself with her role in the 2011 movie because the film didn't "tell the whole truth".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Viola Davis says ‘The Help' was created in ‘cesspool of systemic racism’: ‘I betrayed myself and my people’

Viola Davis has previously said she has one major acting regret and its starring in “The Help. Now,...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Viola Davis Feels Like She "Betrayed" Herself by Starring in The Help

It's been nine years since Viola Davis appeared in The Help. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Viola Davis says her 'entire life' has been a protest [Video]

Viola Davis says her 'entire life' has been a protest

Viola Davis feels like her "entire life" has been a protest.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published
'You've made my heart bigger': Viola Davis marks 17th wedding anniversary [Video]

'You've made my heart bigger': Viola Davis marks 17th wedding anniversary

Viola Davis has posted a touching tribute to her husband Julius Tennon to mark their 17th wedding anniversary.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published