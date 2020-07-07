Global  
 

Depp and Heard depart UK court on day seven of libel trial
Depp and Heard depart UK court on day seven of libel trial

Depp and Heard depart UK court on day seven of libel trial

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard departs the Royal Courts of Justice on the seventh day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers.

Johnny Depp libel case: Amber Heard was 'antagoniser' in relationship with ex-husband, court hears

 Actor's former estate manager says he did not see any violence from his old boss
Independent
Johnny Depp 'insulted by Amber Heard during Bahamas trip', says his employee

 The sixth day of a libel case hears that Amber Heard "berated" her then partner on a Christmas trip.
BBC News

Amber Heard called Johnny Depp 'washed up' and 'fat' and was physically aggressive towards him, manager of actor's private island alleges

 Employee claims star was 'unusually kind man' whom she had never seen be 'violent or aggressive' with ex-wife
Independent

