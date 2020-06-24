Viola Davis feels she's 'betrayed' herself with The Help role
'The Help' actress Viola Davis feels like she "betrayed" herself with her role in the 2011 movie because the film didn't "tell the whole truth".
Collective Narcissism - Walking on Eggshells. RT @BBCWorld: “They’re invested in the idea of what it means to be Black, but… it’s catering to the white audience"
Actress Viola Davis sa… 5 minutes ago
Alyson Fouse RT @Variety: Viola Davis says her film "The Help" primarily caters to white audiences: “There’s no one who’s not entertained by 'The Help.'… 10 minutes ago
Liz Stroud Authors: Curious how you feel about this. Based on a novel, of course. Make you scared to write about controversial… https://t.co/hvC5nz7JYT 26 minutes ago
Mrs BJ Holloway Viola Davis regrets role in "The Help": 'Feels like I betrayed myself, and my people' https://t.co/qbUmpyqor4 26 minutes ago
FreedomFightsUK BBC News - Viola Davis: I betrayed myself and my people in The Help (not sure where to go with this, respect for Vi… https://t.co/7ZqyEmNnbu 39 minutes ago
AfriThinka RT @ToddStevenBurr1: @AfricanaCarr @imixwhatilike There's a Howard/MSU lecture in here somewhere..... :) Notice how it's always AFTER the f… 41 minutes ago
Viola Davis says her 'entire life' has been a protestViola Davis feels like her "entire life" has been a protest.
'You've made my heart bigger': Viola Davis marks 17th wedding anniversaryViola Davis has posted a touching tribute to her husband Julius Tennon to mark their 17th wedding anniversary.