Jason Isaacs to help Scottish charity with online performance of Greek tragedies 6 days ago Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published Jason Isaacs to help Scottish charity with online performance of Greek tragedies Jason Isaacs is to help bring to life scenes from two Greek tragedies in an online production staged on behalf of a veterans charity in ScotlandThe actor, known for his work in the Harry Potter and Star Trek franchises, will remotely perform scenes from Ajax and Philoctetes with Lesley Sharp and David Elliot on Thursday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jason Isaacs in online performance of Greek tragedies to help charity Jason Isaacs is to help bring to life scenes from two Greek tragedies in an online production staged...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 6 days ago