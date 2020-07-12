Tech entrepreneur found dismembered in NYC apartment -media

A technology entrepreneur who founded Nigeria 's Gokada ride-hailing app was found decapitated and dismembered in a luxury New York apartment with a power saw plugged in nearby, New York media reported.

NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Reverend Al Sharpton and others on Thursday in painting the words "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue - and right outside of Trump Tower. Lisa Bernhard has more.

NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo The NFL's Washington Redskins announced Monday (July 13) that the team will retire its name and logo, long criticized as racist. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Masks, camera, action! Film crews slowly restart Film crews are tentatively resuming production in California with state-designated safety protocols in place. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Nigeria natural gas project: $3bn pipeline construction begins After a delay of 15 years, Nigeria's international gas pipeline is finally under way.

Eid in Nigeria: Outbreak dampens festivities Economists warn that many businesses in Nigeria’s informal economy may never recover.

The 46-year-old woman from Washington DC was held for more than a year and lost $48,000, police say.

Inflation continues to rise amid COVID-19 outbreak How rising inflation and COVID-19 in Nigeria are leaving many struggling to feed their families.

Judge rejects Harvey Weinstein victims' settlement A New York federal judge has rejected a $19 million dollar settlement for a group of Harvey Weinstein's s*xual misconduct victims, branding the proposal "obnoxious."

Meeting also agrees that hotel would be started from scratch with a private entity. Photo: File US President Donald Trump is interested in buying the Roosevelt..

New York—The United States government rescinded its controversial decision to revoke foreign student visas whose courses move online due to coronavirus, a..

New York has, by far, the highest death toll in the nation, but has lowered its infection rate and deaths to among the lowest in the U.S.

