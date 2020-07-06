Global  
 

India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA
India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA

India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed India-EU Summit 2020 via video conference on July 15.

"As part of the review of global and regional development, our relations with China did come up.

The PM shared our views on the India-China relationship in general and the current situation in the border areas," said Secretary (West) of Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup.

"Both leaders went into considerable detail in exchanging views on shared challenge of terrorism.

Pakistan came up-in context of activities it has been continuing against India and other countries in region as well as in context of global terrorism," Swarup added.

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

'One exam doesn't define who you are': PM Modi's message to CBSE students unhappy with results

 Modi's message to students came as the CBSE on Wednesday declared class 10th results. The class 12th CBSE results were declared on Monday.
DNA

Ministry of External Affairs (India) Ministry of External Affairs (India) government ministry of India

India, EU to setup high-level ministerial dialogue to boost trade relations: MEA [Video]

India, EU to setup high-level ministerial dialogue to boost trade relations: MEA

The 15th India-EU summit concluded in late evening on July 15. While talking on the outcome of the summit, Ministry of External Affairs informed that both parties agreed to set up a high level dialogue on trade and investment relations. "During the 15th summit discussion today, the most important outcome was the setting up of high level dialogue on trade and investment relations which will discuss all trade and market issues as well as supply chain linkages," said the Secretary (West) of Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup in a press conference in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Five Indians stranded in Pakistan due to Covid-19 lockdown repatriated: MEA tells NHRC

 The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has informed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that five Indian citizens, who were stranded in Pakistan due to..
IndiaTimes

Kuwait expat quota bill: India shares its expectation, highlights role of Indian community

 Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday that the government is closely following the developments.
DNA

Vikas Swarup Vikas Swarup Indian novelist and diplomat


Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh, Srinagar later this week

 While they will visit Ladakh on July 17, both will be in Srinagar on July 18. While Pakistan constantly violates ceasefire from across the LoC, China has..
IndiaTimes

'Oli will be dethroned in one month': Ayodhya priests scoff at Nepal PM's claim on Lord Ram

 Kalki Ram Das Maharaj, president, Ram Dal Trust said Oli was working on behalf of China and Pakistan.
DNA
Engineers demonstrate in illegally occupied PoK, demand technical allowance [Video]

Engineers demonstrate in illegally occupied PoK, demand technical allowance

A large number of engineers carried out a peaceful rally in Muzaffarabad town of illegally occupied PoK to demand the technical allowance, which they say is being deliberately denied to them by the administration. They also issued an ultimatum saying that the intensity of their demonstrations would increase if the government didn't pay immediate heed to their demands. Engineers say that have been treated unfairly by successive regimes despite their selfless and tireless work for the development of the region. Pakistan, which claims the region of its own, has given similar allowances to engineers in its provinces but has turned a blind eye to the demands of these men. All they are asking is a 1.5% technical allowance of their salary as per the 2017 pay scale.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:51Published

India, China agree that differences should not become disputes after key phone call

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the forward areas in Ladakh over the weekend coupled with...
IndiaTimes - Published

After key phone call, India, China say differences mustn't become disputes

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the forward areas in Ladakh over the weekend coupled with...
IndiaTimes - Published


After backing India on Ladakh, Trump govt slams Beijing over South China Sea [Video]

After backing India on Ladakh, Trump govt slams Beijing over South China Sea

Donald Trump’s govt has toughened its stand on another issue concerning China. US called Beijing's extensive claims to South China Sea 'completely unlawful'. China is engaged in maritime territory..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:26Published
India's pride General Sagat Singh: Hero of India-China 1967 war | Oneindia News [Video]

India's pride General Sagat Singh: Hero of India-China 1967 war | Oneindia News

The general of India-China War Hero, Sagat Singh was a very passionate person. When China waged war against India in 1967, at that time India had very limited resources to fight the war, but there was..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:37Published
Traders' body CAIT distributes 'Boycott China' facemasks in Delhi markets [Video]

Traders' body CAIT distributes 'Boycott China' facemasks in Delhi markets

'Boycott China' facemasks were worn by people in India in protest against China's expansionist policies. In capital New Delhi, a large number of facemasks were distributed in busy market areas to make..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published