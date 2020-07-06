India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed India-EU Summit 2020 via video conference on July 15.

"As part of the review of global and regional development, our relations with China did come up.

The PM shared our views on the India-China relationship in general and the current situation in the border areas," said Secretary (West) of Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup.

"Both leaders went into considerable detail in exchanging views on shared challenge of terrorism.

Pakistan came up-in context of activities it has been continuing against India and other countries in region as well as in context of global terrorism," Swarup added.