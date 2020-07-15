Thai models don face shields at first motor show amid COVID-19 pandemic

Models wore see-through face shields as the Bangkok Motor Show opened Wednesday (July 15) - the first in the world since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The stunning girls - signature attractions at the annual car festival - avoided surgical-style face masks required in all other public buildings in Thailand during the Covid-19.

Instead they had transparent shields which help to block transmission of the pandemic.

The devices allowed them to display their flawless makeup while flashing smiles at the thousands of visitors to the event today (July 15).

There had been concerns whether the festival, which sees stands from the biggest car manufacturers in the world, could go ahead due to the virus.

From Detroit to Geneva, motor shows have been forced to cancel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, throwing the future of the industry's traditional way of marketing new models into doubt.

However, with no new local transmission of Covid-19 within Thailand for more than 50 days, organisers were given the green light.

The 41st Bangkok International Motor Show opened to the public after being pushed back twice since March.

Event organiser Prachin Eamlumnow said: ''This is more than the motor show, but also Thailand's reputation because the other event organisers will be watching.'' Thailand will be the first to host a motor show on this scale since the pandemic, he said.

Thailand is a major regional car production hub, with its previous motor shows registering more than a million visitors.

Organisers have pledged to limit crowds this year and control entry at the show, where 25 car brands - including Ford and Subaru - and 22 motorcycle manufacturers will display their products.