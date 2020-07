Floyd's family to sue city of Minneapolis Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 10 minutes ago Floyd's family to sue city of Minneapolis Today, attorneys for George Floyd's family plan to announce a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers charged in his death. More details on the lawsuit are to be revealed this afternoon. 0

MORE DETAILS ON THE LAWSUIT ARETO BE REVEALED THIS AFTERNOON.FLOYD DIED IN MAY---AFTER DEREKCHAUVIN-- PRESSED HIS KNEEAGAINST FLOYD'S NECK FOR NEARLYEIGHT MINUTES--- AS FLOYD SAIDHE COULDN'TBREATHE.CHAUVIN IS FACING SEVERALCHARGES INCLUDING MURDER.THE THREE OTHER OFFICERS AT THESCENE HAVE ALSO BEEN CHARGED.







