Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade after pair swap messages
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade after pair swap messages

Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade after pair swap messages

Pair have bonded over WhatsApp following Akinfenwa's Wycombe reaching English second tier

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp [Video]

Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year UEFA ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play rules is not a good day for football. .

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:21Published
Klopp: City FFP verdict 'not good' for football [Video]

Klopp: City FFP verdict 'not good' for football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the news that Manchester City's appeal against breaches of UEFA's FFP guidelines was successful

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

'How long did it take Klopp?' - Mourinho confident of trophies with Spurs

 Jose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
BBC News

'How long did it take Klopp?' Jose Mourinho confident of trophies with Spurs

 Jose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
BBC News

Adebayo Akinfenwa Adebayo Akinfenwa English association Professional Footballer


Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Liverpool to lift trophy in special ceremony on the Kop

 Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy in a special ceremony on the Kop following next Wednesday's fixture with Chelsea.
BBC News
Arsenal v Liverpool Premier League match preview [Video]

Arsenal v Liverpool Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal’s Premier League match against champions Liverpool.The sides meet the the Emirates Stadium on July 15.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

WhatsApp WhatsApp Messaging and VoIP service by Facebook

SC okays summons via WhatsApp, email
IndiaTimes

Wycombe Wanderers F.C. Wycombe Wanderers F.C. Association football club

Wycombe Wanderers promotion: 'You can feel it in the town'

 High Wycombe residents hope their football team's play-off success helps the town off the pitch.
BBC News

Gareth Ainsworth: Wycombe Wanderers boss and The Cold Blooded Hearts singer says promotion is side's 'greatest hit'

 Football manager and rock band singer Gareth Ainsworth says Wycombe have achieved their own 'greatest hit' by reaching the Championship.
BBC News
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth savours ‘amazing’ Wembley win [Video]

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth savours ‘amazing’ Wembley win

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said taking Wycombe into the Sky Bet Championship for the first time in their history was beyond his “wildest dreams”.The Chairboys secured promotion after a close-fought 2-1 victory over Oxford in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Wycombe edge out Oxford to clinch promotion to the Championship [Video]

Wycombe edge out Oxford to clinch promotion to the Championship

Wycombe will play in the second tier for the first time in their 133-year history after a 2-1 win over Oxford in the Sky Bet League One play-off final.A deflected Anthony Stewart header gave Wanderers an early lead at Wembley, but Oxford fought back in the second half, with Mark Sykes’ looping cross-shot levelling the score.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wsnlsoccer

WSNLSOCCER Liverpool FC Team Chief Jurgen Klopp invites Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa to the Premier League cham… https://t.co/YyYldGBxIp 34 minutes ago

RealOlaudah

Olaudah Equiano® Premier League News Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade Jurgen Klopp said he has invited Wycombe Wand… https://t.co/sJWrk5k0Xu 2 hours ago

AO_Sports

AhramOnlineSports After message, Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade https://t.co/CCyO4q58ZD 4 hours ago

oogyflip

#TrotTilliDrop RT @ReutersUK: After message, Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade https://t.co/zplVRIGGQJ https://t.co/QI2EHpsYrU 7 hours ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK After message, Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade https://t.co/zplVRIGGQJ https://t.co/QI2EHpsYrU 7 hours ago

malaymail

Malay Mail After message, Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade | Malay Mail https://t.co/GzJh12D2LJ 7 hours ago

naokin_photo

naoki___________yoshi_____mot_ RT @ReutersUK: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he has invited Wycombe Wanderers’ Adebayo Akinfenwa to their Premier League title parad… 7 hours ago

thenewpaper

The New Paper Klopp invites Wycombe’s Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade https://t.co/Spd9ewgJ3c https://t.co/UYPQndvrIw 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Akinfenwa gets a message from Klopp [Video]

Akinfenwa gets a message from Klopp

After promotion to the Championship with Wycombe Wanderers, Adebayo Akinfenwa celebrated post-match with a message from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp!

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:35Published
Klopp 'hits up Akinfenwa' after promotion [Video]

Klopp 'hits up Akinfenwa' after promotion

Adebayo Akinfenwa asked Jurgen Klopp to 'hit him up on Whatsapp' after Wycombe's promotion and the Liverpool manager didn't disappoint.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published
Klopp: Title parade can wait until next season [Video]

Klopp: Title parade can wait until next season

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool could hold an open-top bus parade through the city midway through next season if they clinch the Premier League title behind closed doors.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published