Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade after pair swap messages

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager
Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:21Published
Klopp: City FFP verdict 'not good' for football
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
'How long did it take Klopp?' - Mourinho confident of trophies with SpursJose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
BBC News
'How long did it take Klopp?' Jose Mourinho confident of trophies with SpursJose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
BBC News
Adebayo Akinfenwa English association Professional Footballer
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Liverpool to lift trophy in special ceremony on the KopLiverpool will lift the Premier League trophy in a special ceremony on the Kop following next Wednesday's fixture with Chelsea.
BBC News
Arsenal v Liverpool Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
WhatsApp Messaging and VoIP service by Facebook
SC okays summons via WhatsApp, email
IndiaTimes
Wycombe Wanderers F.C. Association football club
Wycombe Wanderers promotion: 'You can feel it in the town'High Wycombe residents hope their football team's play-off success helps the town off the pitch.
BBC News
Gareth Ainsworth: Wycombe Wanderers boss and The Cold Blooded Hearts singer says promotion is side's 'greatest hit'Football manager and rock band singer Gareth Ainsworth says Wycombe have achieved their own 'greatest hit' by reaching the Championship.
BBC News
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth savours ‘amazing’ Wembley win
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Wycombe edge out Oxford to clinch promotion to the Championship
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources