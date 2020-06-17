Global  
 

There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:32s - Published
There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane

There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane

Real Madrid coach insists his side are just taking it one game at a time with La Liga title nearly their's

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Real Madrid CF Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

Why is Bale behaving like he is at Real Madrid?

 Gareth Bale has been pictured fooling around while watching Real Madrid - Guillem Balague explains why the Wales international is playing up and how it has come..
BBC News

Zinedine Zidane 'really proud' of Real Madrid after club secures ninth consecutive win

 Granada [Spain], July 14 (ANI): After Real Madrid registered their ninth consecutive win in La Liga, manager Zinedine Zidane said he is 'really proud' of the..
WorldNews

Real two points from La Liga title after surviving Granada scare

 Leaders Real Madrid move to within one win of the La Liga title after surviving a scare against Granada.
BBC News

Vidal winner keeps alive Barcelona title hopes

 Barcelona move within a point of leaders Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with a narrow win at Real Valladolid.
BBC News

La Liga La Liga Top professional Spanish football division

FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week [Video]

FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week

Messi, Busquets and Griezmann present the new 2020-21 Barcelona kit before joining their teammates on the training pitch.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:23Published

Sevilla beat Mallorca to go a point from clinching Champions berth

 Seville, Spain, Jul 12 (efe-epa).- Sevilla beat Mallorca 2-0 here Sunday to move closer to securing Champions League play in 2020-2021, while the visitors saw..
WorldNews

League is not done yet says Zidane, doesn't comment on James future [Video]

League is not done yet says Zidane, doesn't comment on James future

RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH REAL MADRID MANAGER ZINEDINE ZIDANE / B-ROLL OF JAMES RODRIGUEZ SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (JULY 10, 2020) (LA LIGA / MEDIA PRO - NO RESALES) 1. REAL

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:48Published
Real not about to get complacent after Barca slip-ups - Zidane [Video]

Real not about to get complacent after Barca slip-ups - Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says his side will not rest until they are declared champions as Barcelona slips.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:57Published
Zidane says his relationship with Gareth Bale is normal [Video]

Zidane says his relationship with Gareth Bale is normal

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says his relationship with Gareth Bale is normal, denying media reports it is beyond a repair.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:31Published