There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane

Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid
Why is Bale behaving like he is at Real Madrid?Gareth Bale has been pictured fooling around while watching Real Madrid - Guillem Balague explains why the Wales international is playing up and how it has come..
BBC News
Zinedine Zidane 'really proud' of Real Madrid after club secures ninth consecutive winGranada [Spain], July 14 (ANI): After Real Madrid registered their ninth consecutive win in La Liga, manager Zinedine Zidane said he is 'really proud' of the..
WorldNews
Real two points from La Liga title after surviving Granada scareLeaders Real Madrid move to within one win of the La Liga title after surviving a scare against Granada.
BBC News
Vidal winner keeps alive Barcelona title hopesBarcelona move within a point of leaders Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with a narrow win at Real Valladolid.
BBC News
La Liga Top professional Spanish football division
FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:23Published
Sevilla beat Mallorca to go a point from clinching Champions berthSeville, Spain, Jul 12 (efe-epa).- Sevilla beat Mallorca 2-0 here Sunday to move closer to securing Champions League play in 2020-2021, while the visitors saw..
WorldNews
