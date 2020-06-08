Global  
 

Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth

Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth

The statue of a Black Lives Matter campaigner appears in Bristol on Edward Colston plinth.

Artist Marc Quinn says he was inspired after seeing protester Jen Reid standing on the plinth during the 7 June protest.

The statue is meant to be temporary and has caused both praise and criticism by the public, as permission was not given for it to be installed.

Report by Bassaneseg.

 The sculpture was placed on the plinth in Bristol where a toppled Edward Colston statue once stood.
A sculpture of a Black protester with her fist raised in the air has replaced the statue of a 17th Century British slave trader which was toppled by anti-racism demonstrators last month. Joe Davies reports.

A sculpture of a black woman who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol has been erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston used to stand.

