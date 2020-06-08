Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Statue of Edward Colston Statue in Bristol, England, toppled 2020
Jen Reid: Black Lives Matter statue to go from Colston plinthThe sculpture was placed on the plinth in Bristol where a toppled Edward Colston statue once stood.
BBC News
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Statue of BLM protester replaces slave trader
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36Published
Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Statue of BLM protester replaces toppled figure of 17th-century English slave traderA statue of a BLM protester was placed atop a pedestal in the city of Bristol previously occupied by the toppled statue of a 17th-century slave trader.
USATODAY.com
Black Lives Matter protester statue appears on Edward Colston plinthThe figure of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid appeared in Bristol early on Wednesday.
BBC News
Marc Quinn British sculptor
Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protesterArtist Marc Quinn leads secret mission to install resin-and-steel figure of Jen Reid at site of toppled Bristol slave trader The hated statue of slave trader..
WorldNews
Bristol City and county in England
Edward Colston British merchant, politician, philanthropist and slave trader
Facebook American online social networking service
Depp and Heard depart UK court on day seven of libel trial
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:42Published
Sturgeon: Biggest step for Scotland out of lockdown today
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:59Published
Could Google and Facebook become the world's new colonialists?Colonial powers such as Britain and Belgium are being made to own up to their brutal colonial past. Their schools are being urged to teach more about it...
WorldNews
PM insists NHS is prepared for second coronavirus wave
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:17Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources