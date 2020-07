Did Amber Heard Steal Her Rape Story?

Amber Heard's former personal assistant Kate James accuses the actress of stealing her account of how she was raped and twisting it In court documents James claims she confided in Heard about how she was violently attacked by a man with a machete.

James said that in 2013 Heard overheard her discussing the attack with a friend.

Heard 'summoned' her to an office to ask questions about it.

James claims she was left 'distressed and outraged' when she saw that Heard had stolen her story.