Coronavirus In Colorado: Denver Hitting 'Pause Button' On Reopening Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:02s - Published 1 minute ago Coronavirus In Colorado: Denver Hitting 'Pause Button' On Reopening Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Wednesday that the City is "hitting the pause button" on easing restrictions related to the coronavirus because of an increase in the number of cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend