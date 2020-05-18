Global  
 

Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Rory McIlroy admits it is difficult to focus without a crowd during the PGA Tour.

He feels his opponents including Tiger Woods may also struggle to adapt to the strange circumstances.As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking place behind closed doors.

Rory McIlroy Rory McIlroy Northern Irish professional golfer

Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes [Video]

Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes

Rory McIlroy is looking forward to seeing golf take its place at “the centre of the sports world” as the PGA Tour returns from its three-month suspension. The Northern Irishman will tee up at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday as a star-studded field looks to mark the resumption from lockdown in style. Each of the world’s top five players will be at Colonial Country Club, with number one McIlroy starting in a mouth-watering group alongside second-placed Jon Rahm and third-ranked Brooks Koepka in what should provide a spectacle fit for the occasion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Woods says Floyd death a 'shocking tragedy' [Video]

Woods says Floyd death a 'shocking tragedy'

Tiger Woods says police 'crossed the line' in Floyd death

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:36Published
McIlroy and Johnson feeling good after getting back on course at charity event [Video]

McIlroy and Johnson feeling good after getting back on course at charity event

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson feeling good after getting back on golf course for 'Driving Health' charity event

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:40Published
NASCAR resumes season with no fans [Video]

NASCAR resumes season with no fans

NASCAR resumed competition after a two-month shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, holding its Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without fans. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published

PGA Tour PGA Tour Golf tour in the United States

Woods prepared to take risk with 'silent' return to PGA Tour

 For the professional golfer who has been watched more than any other in history, Tiger Woods goes into the Memorial Tournament with understandable apprehension...
WorldNews

'No reason why I can't break record this week' - Woods

 Tiger Woods believes he can claim his 83rd PGA Tour victory on his return to action at the Memorial Tournament.
BBC News

No fans for remainder of PGA Tour season

 The remainder of the 2019-20 PGA Tour will take place behind closed doors as cases of coronavirus continue to soar in the United States.
BBC News

Golfer teases Tiger: 'He's scared' to play against us

 Justin Thomas, the 54-hole leader at the Workday Charity Open, teased Tiger Woods for his absence on the PGA Tour since its restart.
USATODAY.com

Tiger Woods Tiger Woods American professional golfer

Tiger Woods: It's not the Ryder Cup without fans [Video]

Tiger Woods: It's not the Ryder Cup without fans

Tiger Woods said the Ryder Cup was not the same without fans as he backed the decision to postpone the Whistling Straits showpiece until next year.The biennial clash between the United States and Europe had been due to take place in September, but continuing concerns over coronavirus meant event organisers were unable to guarantee the Wisconsin venue could safely host spectators this year and opted to push it back until 2021.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

