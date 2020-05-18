Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour

|
Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes
Woods says Floyd death a 'shocking tragedy'
McIlroy and Johnson feeling good after getting back on course at charity event
NASCAR resumes season with no fans
Woods prepared to take risk with 'silent' return to PGA TourFor the professional golfer who has been watched more than any other in history, Tiger Woods goes into the Memorial Tournament with understandable apprehension...
WorldNews
'No reason why I can't break record this week' - WoodsTiger Woods believes he can claim his 83rd PGA Tour victory on his return to action at the Memorial Tournament.
BBC News
No fans for remainder of PGA Tour seasonThe remainder of the 2019-20 PGA Tour will take place behind closed doors as cases of coronavirus continue to soar in the United States.
BBC News
Golfer teases Tiger: 'He's scared' to play against usJustin Thomas, the 54-hole leader at the Workday Charity Open, teased Tiger Woods for his absence on the PGA Tour since its restart.
USATODAY.com
Tiger Woods: It's not the Ryder Cup without fans
