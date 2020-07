‘Covid-19 cases in Delhi half of what was estimated by July 15’: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday spoke on the capital’s Covid-19 situation.

CM Kejriwal said Delhi’s situation, in terms of the number of beds and number of cases, is now better than before.

Kejriwal said the number of cases in Delhi is half of what was estimated.

Watch the video for more details.