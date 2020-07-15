Philadelphia School District To Institute Hybrid Learning System As Part Of Fall Reopening Plan

Boston School Bus Drivers Demand Answers About Reopening PlanBoston school bus drivers are demanding answers as the district starts planning a potential return to class in the fall. So far, they say their voices are not being heard.
Hillsborough Superintendent unveils new safety protocolsSuperintendent Addison Davis unveiled his plan to safely reopen Hillsborough County Schools.
This is the Twin Falls School District's plan if a student tests positive for COVID-19If a student does test positive for the virus, or they have to quarantine, the district is planning to provide them with an extra 10 school days.