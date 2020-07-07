China and UK relationship 'seriously damaged'
China's ambassador to the UK warns Huawei's ban from the 5G network will 'seriously damage' the trust between the two countries.
Ollie Glanvill RT @haynesdeborah: Serious damage has been done to 🇬🇧 relationship with 🇨🇳 & investment could suffer after @Huawei decision, China’s man in… 2 hours ago
UK's long relationship with Huawei may soon be overBoris Johnson set to curb Chinese tech giant's 5G plan.
UK looking at relationship 'reset' with ChinaFormer MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove expects the government will exclude Huawei from the UK's 5G network.