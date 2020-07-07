Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China and UK relationship 'seriously damaged'
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:43s - Published
China and UK relationship 'seriously damaged'

China and UK relationship 'seriously damaged'

China's ambassador to the UK warns Huawei's ban from the 5G network will 'seriously damage' the trust between the two countries.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

In India-China crisis, an India-US bonanza in view

In India-China crisis, an India-US bonanza in view Washington (AFP) July 11, 2020 A border clash has plunged ties between India and China to their...
Space Daily - Published

A Primer on the US and China’s ‘New Cold War’

From control of the digital realm to territorial skirmishes, these are the issues shaping an...
Coindesk - Published

China’s Private Military And Security Companies: ‘Chinese Muscle’ And Reasons For US Engagement – Analysis

China’s Private Military And Security Companies: ‘Chinese Muscle’ And Reasons For US Engagement – Analysis By Christopher Spearin* On 7 February 2019, General Thomas Waldhauser, then-Commander of United...
Eurasia Review - Published


Tweets about this

OllieGlanvill

Ollie Glanvill RT @haynesdeborah: Serious damage has been done to 🇬🇧 relationship with 🇨🇳 & investment could suffer after @Huawei decision, China’s man in… 2 hours ago

haynesdeborah

Deborah Haynes Serious damage has been done to 🇬🇧 relationship with 🇨🇳 & investment could suffer after @Huawei decision, China’s m… https://t.co/lLlIGTGEg4 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA [Video]

India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed India-EU Summit 2020 via video conference on July 15. "As part of the review of global and regional development, our relations with China did come up. The PM..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published
UK's long relationship with Huawei may soon be over [Video]

UK's long relationship with Huawei may soon be over

Boris Johnson set to curb Chinese tech giant's 5G plan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
UK looking at relationship 'reset' with China [Video]

UK looking at relationship 'reset' with China

Former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove expects the government will exclude Huawei from the UK's 5G network.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 11:35Published