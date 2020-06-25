Walmart Will Start Requiring All Customers To Wear Face Masks
Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is the latest national chain to require all customers to wear masks.
Walmart to require all customers to wear masksWalmart, the world's largest retailer, is joining the growing list of companies requiring that all customers wear masks. The requirement will go into effect on Monday.
Walmart Will Require All Shoppers To Wear MasksWalmart is the latest national chain to require all customers to wear masks.
Man wears a mesh face mask to prove mandatory masks in Florida is not about protection but complianceA man decides to prove a point that masks are not for protection but compliance when he decides to use a mesh face mask rather than a filter mask in Walmart that is mandated in Tampa, Florida.
