Walmart Will Start Requiring All Customers To Wear Face Masks
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Walmart Will Start Requiring All Customers To Wear Face Masks

Walmart Will Start Requiring All Customers To Wear Face Masks

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is the latest national chain to require all customers to wear masks.

