Pep Guardiola admits little chance of David Silva staying at Man City

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
David Silva Spanish association football player
Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth: David Silva scores one and assists another to leave Cherries in troubleDavid Silva scores one and assists another in his penultimate home Premier League game to leave Bournemouth in trouble.
BBC News
Silva stars as Man City survive Bournemouth fightbackDavid Silva scores one and assists another in his penultimate home Premier League game to leave Bournemouth in trouble.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Man City 5-0 Newcastle: Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, David Silva, Raheem Sterling scoreManchester City return to winning ways in the Premier League by thrashing hapless Newcastle at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager
Guardiola: Manchester City won’t apologise for spending money to succeed
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:48Published
City deserve an apology says defiant Guardiola
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:51Published
Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling and says Man City deserve apology
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
'The Financial Fair Play circus must end' - MourinhoTottenham manager Jose Mourinho calls for clarity over Financial Fair Play after Manchester City's European ban is overturned.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources