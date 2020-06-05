Global  
 

Arrests at AG House
Arrests at AG House
Several celebrities and athletes were among those arrested last night outside the louisville home of state attorney general daniel cameron.

L3: abc 36 news white celebrities among those arrested at protest at ag's house louisville they were thereminale brought against the officersthn.

Cameron's office is investigating taylor's death.

87 protesters were arrested and charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process... disorderly conduct... and trespassing.

The courier journal reports among them.... houston texans wide receiver kenny stills.... real housewives of atlanta reality star porsha williams and rapper trae thompson.

The protest was organized by




