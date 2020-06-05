Arrests at AG House

The conversation starts.

Several celebrities and athletes were among those arrested last night outside the louisville home of state attorney general daniel cameron.

Cameron's office is investigating taylor's death.

87 protesters were arrested and charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process... disorderly conduct... and trespassing.

The courier journal reports among them.... houston texans wide receiver kenny stills.... real housewives of atlanta reality star porsha williams and rapper trae thompson.

The protest was organized by