Cowboys' Dak Prescott To Play On Franchise Tag As Deadline For New Deal Passes
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:07s
As the 3 p.m.

Deadline passed on Wednesday, there was no deal made between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott on a contract extension.

