Standford Mayor

Of stanford.... still in shock over the sudden death of its mayor.... scottie ernst.

stanford mayor killed in mowing accident source: lincoln county emergency management mayor scottie ... ernst... who was elected mayor in 20- 18... was cutting the grass on city property tuesday when officials say he stepped off the edge of a creek bank... and the riding mower rolled on top of him.

Officials say ernst often did the mowing for the city.

Before becoming mayor... he served on the city council for 15 years.

today... people lined the streets to pay their respects as city, county and state responders escorted ernst's body from frankfort back to stanford.

This is video of the procession from lincoln county emergency management.

Funeral arrangements for ernst are pending.