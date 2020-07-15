Palm Beach County School Board to vote on reopening plan for 2020-21 academic year

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE: What will the start of the school year look like in Palm Beach County?

That's what school board members will decide on Wednesday when they officially vote on a reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year.

That's what school board members will decide on Wednesday when they officially vote on a reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year.