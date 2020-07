7 First Alert Forecast 0715 5pm

TODAY IS WARMER,SUNNY, AND A TAD BITHUMID!

THE HEATREMAINS FOR THEEND OF THE WEEKWITH STRONG TOSEVERE T-STORMSFIRING UP THURSDAYAFTERNOON.

THEMAIN THREAT WILL BESTRONG TODAMAGING WINDS,FLOODING CAUSED BYHEAVY RAIN ANDFREQUENT LIGHTNING.A TORNADO OR TWOWILL BE POSSIBLEUNDER THESECONDITIONS AS WELL.MORE DETAILS ONTHOSE CONDITIONSAND WHAT TO EXPECTHERE.

RAIN ANDSTORMS EXIT WNYFRIDAY MORNING WITHA DRYER START TOTHE WEEKEND.SATURDAY WILL BESUNNY AND HOT ASTEMPERATURES TAKEA RUN AT 90 UNDERSUNNY SKIES.SCATTERED T-STORMSARRIVE ON SUNDAYWITH INCREASINGHUMIDITY AS THETEMPERATURESREMAIN IN THE MID-80S.WEDNESDAYMORNING: 60AFTERNOON: 87SUNNY AND HOT.THURSDAYMORNING: 71AFTERNOON: 85SCATTEREDAFTERNOON T-STORMSFRIDAYMORNING: 69AFTERNOON: 85CONTINUED HOT WITHA FEW T-STORMSSATURDAYMORNING: 68AFTERNOON: 90MOSTLY SUNNY ANDHOTSUNDAYMORNING: 73AFTERNOON: 87HOT WITH SUN &CLOUDS ANDAFTERNOONSCATTEREDSHOWERS/ T-STORMSMONDAYMORNING: 74AFTERNOON: 85RAIN SHOWERS ANDT-STORMS.