BLM protester statue 'not expected to remain'
Black Lives Matter protester statue that secretly replaced Edward Colston in Bristol is 'not expected to remain', Sky News learns.
The statue of a Black Lives Matter campaigner appears in Bristol on Edward Colston plinth. Artist Marc Quinn says he was inspired after seeing protester Jen Reid standing on the plinth during the
