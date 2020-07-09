Global  
 

Biden Announces $2 Trillion Climate Plan
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan aims to reframe debate

Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan aims to reframe debate WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden released a $2 trillion plan on Tuesday to boost investment in clean...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •HinduCBS NewsNPRNew Zealand HeraldNewsyNYTimes.comThe Age


Biden proposes $2 trillion for clean energy projects, calls for end to power plant emissions by 2035

Biden proposes $2 trillion for clean energy projects, calls for end to power plant emissions by 2035 (CNN)Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed spending $2 trillion over four...
WorldNews - Published

Biden hits Trump while unveiling $2T climate plan

As he released a $2 trillion climate and economic plan Tuesday, presumptive Democratic presidential...
USATODAY.com - Published


Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Explained [Video]

Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Explained

Biden's plan for climate change hopes to kill two birds with one stone—drastically improving the environment while also reviving the economy.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:44Published
President Trump's Press Briefing Turns to Rally Following Attacks on Biden [Video]

President Trump's Press Briefing Turns to Rally Following Attacks on Biden

President Trump's address to the media gave insight into his position on topics including police relations with Black Americans, Hong Kong's autonomy, and Biden's plan to combat climate change...

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:10Published
How Will Biden Stop Oil And Gas Production? [Video]

How Will Biden Stop Oil And Gas Production?

On Wednesday, Bernie Sanders sent Joe Biden and the DNC a 110 page documentary policy document. The document includes 14 pages of climate proposals. The recommendations still leave Biden and national..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published