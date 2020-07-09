Der Blaue Mond 🌍 Making up for lost time... I hope it isn't too late... "Biden Announces $2 Trillion Climate Plan - The New York T… https://t.co/hahKi1JfV4 2 hours ago



Related videos from verified sources Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Explained



Biden's plan for climate change hopes to kill two birds with one stone—drastically improving the environment while also reviving the economy. Credit: The Street Duration: 00:44 Published 2 hours ago President Trump's Press Briefing Turns to Rally Following Attacks on Biden



President Trump's address to the media gave insight into his position on topics including police relations with Black Americans, Hong Kong's autonomy, and Biden's plan to combat climate change... Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 04:10 Published 5 hours ago How Will Biden Stop Oil And Gas Production?



On Wednesday, Bernie Sanders sent Joe Biden and the DNC a 110 page documentary policy document. The document includes 14 pages of climate proposals. The recommendations still leave Biden and national.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 6 days ago